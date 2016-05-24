5 Arrested for Posing as IRS Agents in $2 Million Phone Scam

Five people in Miami were arrested for allegedly impersonating IRS agents in a telephone scam that defrauded more than 1,000 people and netted them about $2 million, a top Treasury Department official said Tuesday.

J. Russell George, treasury inspector general for tax administration, said the alleged scammers demanded their victims wire them money immediately for apparent overdue taxes, according to the Associated Press.

Those who were arrested are Jennifer Valerino Nunez, Dennis Delgado Caballero, Arnoldo Perez Mirabal, Yaritza Espinosa Diaz, and Roberto Fontanella Caballero. They face wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges, the AP reports.

“The scammers are relentless and so are we,” George said in a statement. “Our investigators will not rest until we have brought each individual involved to justice.”

The IRS in February warned Americans about the prevalent and persistent phone scam problem, cautioning them to be wary when receiving phone calls or emails. It said its agents will never demand immediate payment or call individuals who owe taxes without first sending a bill in the mail.

[AP]

Contact us at editors@time.com.