The deadliest terrorist attacks in France in many decades claimed at least 128 lives in Paris on Friday night, as a series of deadly raids was staged across the capital city. These included explosions at an international soccer match attended by French President Francois Hollande, four gunman opening fire at a concert by American band Eagles of Death Metal and another attack at a Cambodia restaurant. The above front pages show how the French media reported on what appears to be the second worst terrorist attack on European soil in living memory.
See the Front Pages of French Newspapers After the Paris Attacks
