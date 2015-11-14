The deadliest terrorist attacks in France in many decades claimed at least 128 lives in Paris on Friday night, as a series of deadly raids was staged across the capital city. These included explosions at an international soccer match attended by French President Francois Hollande, four gunman opening fire at a concert by American band Eagles of Death Metal and another attack at a Cambodia restaurant. The above front pages show how the French media reported on what appears to be the second worst terrorist attack on European soil in living memory.