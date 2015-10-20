After Five Years, Alabama University Killer Apologizes for the First Time

Amy Bishop is escorted by sheriff's deputies at the Madison County Courthouse in Hunstville, Ala., Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2012
Michael Mercier—AP
By NBC News
October 20, 2015

Amy Bishop, the biology professor who pleaded guilty to killing three colleagues and wounding three others when she shot up a University of Alabama-Huntsville faculty meeting in 2010, has apologized for the first time.

Bishop, 50, who’d been denied tenure, was sentenced to life in prison in exchange for her guilty plea, but since then, she has launched several appeals claiming she was mentally ill and didn’t know what she was doing.

In a new 50-page court filing obtained Monday by NBC station WAFF of Huntsville and The Huntsville Times, Bishop included a handwritten note referring to the shootings as…

Read the rest of the story from our partners at NBC News.

