Federal Officials Investigating 4chan Thread for Links to Oregon Shooting, Reports Say

By Maya Rhodan
October 2, 2015

Federal investigators are reportedly examining a conversation that was posted to the anonymous message board 4chan for links to Thursday’s shooting in Oregon, according to the New York Times.

A poster on a particular thread posted late Wednesday night warns, “don’t go to school tomorrow if you are in the northwest.” The post was paired with an image of the online meme Pepe the Frog holding a gun.

It is not yet clear if the poster of this thread is connected to Thursday’s shooting. All of the posts on 4chan are anonymous and the community is very large.

