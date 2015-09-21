'Hero' Pastor and Churchgoers Disarmed Selma Church Shooter

A pastor and members of his congregation have been hailed as “heroes” for disarming an alleged gunman who police say attempted to kill his girlfriend and infant son inside an Alabama church.

Pastor Earl Carswell was shot and injured while subduing 26-year-old suspect James Junior Minter, who allegedly opened fire Sunday at the Oasis Tabernacle Church in Selma. Minter — whose girlfriend and 1-month-old son also were injured — fled the church but was later arrested not far away.

“There were several heroes in there,” Lt. Curtis Muhannad, of the Selma Police Department, told reporters. “It takes a lot when you have…

