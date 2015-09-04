1 Dead, 2 Wounded After Shooting at Sacramento City College

The main campus of Sacramento City College is on lockdown Thursday after a shooting near a baseball field on campus left one dead and two wounded.

The Sacramento City Police Department tweeted Thursday that officers were in search of a suspect, described as a male Pacific Islander who was wearing cargo shorts and a white T-shirt. Police said the incident happened in a parking lot just north of Sutterville Road, on the south edge of the school’s campus.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The Sacramento City College website indicates the school was on lockdown as officers seek to apprehend a suspect. One of the injured victims was taken to a local hospital, while the other did not require medical attention at the hospital, police said.

Contact us at editors@time.com.