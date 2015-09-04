1 Dead, 2 Wounded After Shooting at Sacramento City College

Sacramento City College
By Maya Rhodan
Updated: September 3, 2015 11:06 PM ET | Originally published: September 4, 2015

The main campus of Sacramento City College is on lockdown Thursday after a shooting near a baseball field on campus left one dead and two wounded.

The Sacramento City Police Department tweeted Thursday that officers were in search of a suspect, described as a male Pacific Islander who was wearing cargo shorts and a white T-shirt. Police said the incident happened in a parking lot just north of Sutterville Road, on the south edge of the school’s campus.

The Sacramento City College website indicates the school was on lockdown as officers seek to apprehend a suspect. One of the injured victims was taken to a local hospital, while the other did not require medical attention at the hospital, police said.

 

 

