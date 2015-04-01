Joni Mitchell in Hospital but 'Awake and in Good Spirits'

Joni Mitchell arrives at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Martin Bandier on February 7, 2015 in Los Angeles.
Steve Granitz—WireImage
By David Stout
April 1, 2015

Music icon Joni Mitchell was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after being found unconscious in her Los Angeles home.

According to her website, the singer “regained consciousness on the ambulance ride to an L.A. area hospital.”

Her official Twitter account said she was in intensive care but in “good spirits.”

After enjoying decades of success as one of the leading voices of the Woodstock generation, the 71-year-old Alberta native has been largely absent from the limelight since the release of her last studio album, Shine, in 2007.

