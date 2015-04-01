Music icon Joni Mitchell was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after being found unconscious in her Los Angeles home.

According to her website, the singer “regained consciousness on the ambulance ride to an L.A. area hospital.”

Her official Twitter account said she was in intensive care but in “good spirits.”

After enjoying decades of success as one of the leading voices of the Woodstock generation, the 71-year-old Alberta native has been largely absent from the limelight since the release of her last studio album, Shine, in 2007.

