Rejoice! Every day is the perfect day to quote Mean Girls, but October 3rd is a particularly noteworthy date for fans of the 2004 hit movie. (A brief refresher: it was the day when things really started to heat up between Aaron Samuels and Cady. He asked her what day it was, and she replied, “It’s October 3rd.”)

Most fans celebrate this occasion — unofficially known as National Mean Girls Day — on social media. But we’re here to help you take your celebration off the screen and into the real world. Here, 19 ways to celebrate all day long.

Start planning your sexy Halloween costume. You can be a mouse, duh! Eat lunch in the bathroom stall by yourself, just to remind you of the hard times. Go to Taco Bell, even if you’re on an all-carb diet. (Make sure to stop by Barnes and Noble on your way back to work). Make your face smell like peppermint. Polish your fertility vase of the Ndebele tribe. Eat as many cheese fries as you want. There is no limit to how many cheese fries you can have. THE LIMIT DOES NOT EXIST. Make sure you’re in the right school auditorium. Wear a wig made out of your mom’s chest hair. Push someone’s hair out of their face and tell them their hair looks sexy pushed back. Wear pink, even though it’s not Wednesday. Bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles and everyone will eat and be happy. Start a toaster strudel Twitter nostalgia campaign. Treat yourself to another pair of white gold hoops. Live every day like it’s Hanukkah. Spike your mocktail because you’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom. Purge yourself of your secrets and get a Brazilian blowout. Wear sweatpants AND a vest. Ask someone why they’re white. Use the word “grool” at least three times throughout the day. Watch a Danny DeVito movie. You love his work.

