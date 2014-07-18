Rarely-Seen Photos From Apollo 11's Mission to the Moon

After 50 years, you'd think there is no picture of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing that hasn't been seen a thousand times—but you'd be wrong. Like all travelers, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins shot a whole lot of frames, and not all of them were keepers. NASA did keep every one of them, of course. Here a few of that are rarely published—mixed with some of the iconic ones that capture best just how extraordinary that long-ago mission was.
