Rarely-Seen Photos From Apollo 11's Mission to the Moon

Buzz Aldrin during the initial inspection of the Lunar Module early in the mission. Buzz is wearing his intra-vehicular suit, designed to be as flame retardant as the rest of the ship, and made from the same fabric as the outer layer of the spacesuits.

After 50 years, you'd think there is no picture of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing that hasn't been seen a thousand times—but you'd be wrong. Like all travelers, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins shot a whole lot of frames, and not all of them were keepers. NASA did keep every one of them, of course. Here a few of that are rarely published—mixed with some of the iconic ones that capture best just how extraordinary that long-ago mission was.