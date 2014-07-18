Rarely-Seen Photos From Apollo 11's Mission to the Moon

Science
Buzz Aldrin during the initial inspection of the Lunar Module (LM) at about 055:41.
Buzz Aldrin during the initial inspection of the Lunar Module early in the mission. Buzz is wearing his intra-vehicular suit, designed to be as flame retardant as the rest of the ship, and made from the same fabric as the outer layer of the spacesuits.Mini-pan assembled by Jon Hancock; Photographs by Neil Armstrong—NASA
Buzz Aldrin during the initial inspection of the Lunar Module (LM) at about 055:41.
Buzz Aldrin in the Lunar Module
A view of Earth during the mission's brief parking orbit before heading off to the moon.
Command service module (CSM) in orbit over the moon after lunar module separation. Michael Collins was alone in the CSM. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were in the LM.
One of three images taken from the LM during LM activation in lunar orbit, which were taken to make sure the film in the magazine would advance once they landed.
Down-Sun (west) view of lunar surface just after landing with the LM shadow, lunar horizon and a partial view of a shallow crater to the left of the LM shadow.
The first photo taken of Buzz coming out through the hatch of the LM.
Buzz has both feet on the footpad. His communications antenna is visible.
Buzz deploys the Solar Wind Collector (SWC), a foil sheet which he is pointing at the Sun. The word 'Shade' is printed on the bottom of the back side and 'Sun' is on the sunward side. At the end of the moon walk, after exposing the SWC to the Sun for about 1 hr 17 min, Buzz will roll up the foil and pack it in a bag for analysis back on Earth.
A close-up of the lunar surface with Buzz's boot and footprint. He took this photo right after the iconic foot print image.
The lunar surface and horizon with the NASA TV camera visible just left of center.
This photograph is the first in a sequence of pictures Neil took of Buzz carrying the EASEP out to the deployment site a short way south of the spacecraft.
Buzz has now deployed both the east and west solar panels on the seismometer.
Post-deployment documentation photo of the LRRR with the stereo camera perched on a flat-topped rock in the background.
No other Apollo photograph has been reproduced as often as this portrait of Buzz.
A shot of the LM with the equipment bay in the shadowed area at right center and the rockbox on the right-front corner.
View of Earth over the LM. There is some uncertainty about who took these pictures of Earth. Australia is visible in sunlight on the left side of the Earth.
Buzz is preparing to remove the seismometer from the lefthand compartment in the equipment bay. He used a pulley-mounted tape to raise the door which can be seen above the right side of the bay. The tape is visible to his right, draped over a LM strut.
One of two photos Neil took of Buzz saluting the U.S. flag. Buzz's fingertips are visible on the far side of his faceplate.
After finishing at the equipment bay, Neil joined Buzz at the ladder. Buzz gave the camera to Neil, who took four frames of the commemorative plaque on the ladder strut and three pictures of the bulk sample area. This is the first of the plaque photos.
The black shadow of the LM is silhouetted against the Moon's surface in this photograph taken out Neil's window after they had returned to the LM.
Buzz took this picture of Neil in the cabin after the completion of the EVA.
Buzz has handed the camera back to Neil again who attempts to make a portrait of Buzz in the cabin.
Neil documents the surface experiments south of the LM.
A view of the U.S. flag, deployed on the surface of the Moon and the deployed black and white lunar surface television camera which televised the lunar surface extravehicular activity in the background.
Earth from lunar orbit, probably not long after Rev 4 Earthrise.
space

Rarely-Seen Photos From Apollo 11's Mission to the Moon

TIME
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 8:01 AM ET | Originally published: Jul 18, 2014

After 50 years, you'd think there is no picture of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing that hasn't been seen a thousand times—but you'd be wrong. Like all travelers, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins shot a whole lot of frames, and not all of them were keepers. NASA did keep every one of them, of course. Here a few of that are rarely published—mixed with some of the iconic ones that capture best just how extraordinary that long-ago mission was.

