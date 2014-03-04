x
TIME Immersive
Explore the Apollo 11 moon landing

Olive Garden's New Logo Probably Can't Save Olive Garden

AP
By Laura Stampler
March 4, 2014

In an attempt to bring the masses back to the casual dining Mecca that is Olive Garden, Darden Restaurants execs premiered a new logo Monday that it hopes to be a symbol of its “brand Renaissance” with “flair and sophistication.” But with customer traffic down 13% in December and an expected sales drop of 5.4% for its third quarter, a new logo might not be enough to fix the ailing restaurant;s problems.

Still Darden said out with the old:

Hard times for casual dining

And in with the new (that kind of looks like a font that would be found on a fourth grader’s social study report title page):

AP

Design firm Lippincott created the logo after “extensive testing.” Although the Twitterverse had mixed reactions:

Darden’s shares were down 5% the day of the announcement, which also touched on Olive Garden’s new menu and the restaurant chains imminent sale of Red Lobster.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE