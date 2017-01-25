olympics
SportsUsain Bolt Stripped of 2008 Olympics Relay Race Gold MedalUsain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter. The IOC says Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics
NewsfeedAly Raisman Is Now Dating NFL Player Colton Underwood Thanks to the Power of Millennial Video MessagingOlympic star Aly Raisman is now officially dating NFL player Colton Underwood, thanks to social media and a little matchmaking from U.S. gymnast Shawn Johnson. During an interview on Monday with
NewsfeedAly Raisman Is Now Dating NFL Player Colton Underwood Thanks to the Power of Millennial Video MessagingOlympic star Aly Raisman is now officially dating NFL player Colton Underwood, thanks to social media and a little matchmaking from U.S. gymnast Shawn Johnson. During an interview on Monday with
Most Popular on TIME
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.