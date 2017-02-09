U.S.

Death Penalty
justiceMississippi Has Moved Closer to Allowing the Firing Squad as an Execution MethodThe Mississippi House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a controversial bill that would allow death row inmates to be killed by a firing squad, electrocution or in a gas chamber. Lawmakers
dapd-Serie 11. September 2001 - 10 Jahre danach: Was wurde aus den Drahtziehern von 9/11?
TerrorismThe Alleged Mastermind Behind the 9/11 Attacks Wrote President Obama a LetterThe alleged mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks wrote a letter to President Barack Obama in 2015 saying the U.S. brought the terror attack upon itself as “the country of oppression and
standing rock dakota access pipeline
energyFinal Construction Begins on Dakota Access PipelineThe company building the long-delayed Dakota Access Pipeline began construction on its final section after receiving the last easement necessary to complete the project. The pipeline had been delayed for months following opposition from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists
Luther Strange
CongressAlabama Attorney General Luther Strange Appointed to Jeff Sessions' Senate SeatAlabama Attorney General Luther Strange has been named to the U.S. Senate seat left empty by Jeff Sessions. Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley announced the interim appointment of Strange, a 63-year-old lawyer and former Washington lobbyist
Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) (C) boards an elevator at the U.S. Capitol after the Senate confirmed him as the next U.S. Attorney General on Feb. 8, 2017.
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Trump's Nordstrom Attack, Jeff Sessions' Swearing In and Aretha Franklin's RetirementGood morning. These are today’s top stories: Jeff Sessions becomes Attorney General The U.S. Senate has confirmed Sen. Jeff Sessions to be the next attorney general after Democrats in the
Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos
ImmigrationProtesters Arrested Trying to Block Deportation of Woman Who Lived in U.S. for DecadesPolice arrested seven people outside a Phoenix Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office Wednesday as officials tried to transport a longtime U.S. resident thought to be an undocumented
Snow Storm Hits Massachusetts
weatherPowerful Snowstorm Hits Northeast U.S.A powerful, fast-moving storm swept through the northeastern U.S. early Thursday, making for a slippery morning commute and leaving some residents bracing for blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow
donlad-trump-america-echo-china-politics
North KoreaDealing With North Korea Is a Team Sport, and the U.S. Needs China on Its Side
chuck-schumer-platon-democrat-taking-trump
oppositionInside Chuck Schumer’s Plan to Take on President TrumpPut Chuck Schumer and Donald Trump in a room together and you can’t miss the connection. They are the leaders of rival parties, sharp opponents on Twitter and in the press, but they live by the
retirees-shoulder-share-student-debt
RetirementRetirees Shoulder a Bigger Share of Student Debt
standing rock dakota access pipeline
energyFinal Construction Begins on Dakota Access PipelineThe company building the long-delayed Dakota Access Pipeline began construction on its final section after receiving the last easement necessary to complete the project. The pipeline had been delayed for months following opposition from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists
Luther Strange
CongressAlabama Attorney General Luther Strange Appointed to Jeff Sessions' Senate SeatAlabama Attorney General Luther Strange has been named to the U.S. Senate seat left empty by Jeff Sessions. Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley announced the interim appointment of Strange, a 63-year-old lawyer and former Washington lobbyist
Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) (C) boards an elevator at the U.S. Capitol after the Senate confirmed him as the next U.S. Attorney General on Feb. 8, 2017.
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Trump's Nordstrom Attack, Jeff Sessions' Swearing In and Aretha Franklin's RetirementGood morning. These are today’s top stories: Jeff Sessions becomes Attorney General The U.S. Senate has confirmed Sen. Jeff Sessions to be the next attorney general after Democrats in the
Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos
ImmigrationProtesters Arrested Trying to Block Deportation of Woman Who Lived in U.S. for DecadesPolice arrested seven people outside a Phoenix Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office Wednesday as officials tried to transport a longtime U.S. resident thought to be an undocumented
Snow Storm Hits Massachusetts
weatherPowerful Snowstorm Hits Northeast U.S.A powerful, fast-moving storm swept through the northeastern U.S. early Thursday, making for a slippery morning commute and leaving some residents bracing for blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow
donlad-trump-america-echo-china-politics
North KoreaDealing With North Korea Is a Team Sport, and the U.S. Needs China on Its Side
chuck-schumer-platon-democrat-taking-trump
oppositionInside Chuck Schumer’s Plan to Take on President TrumpPut Chuck Schumer and Donald Trump in a room together and you can’t miss the connection. They are the leaders of rival parties, sharp opponents on Twitter and in the press, but they live by the
retirees-shoulder-share-student-debt
RetirementRetirees Shoulder a Bigger Share of Student Debt

Newsletter

Get THE BRIEF and more delivered to your inbox View Sample

Most Popular on TIME

1
Inside Chuck Schumer’s Plan to Take on President Trump
chuck-schumer-platon-democrat-taking-trump
Inside Chuck Schumer’s Plan to Take on President Trump
2
10 Easy Ways To Slash Calories
healthy and filling, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, whole wheat pasta
10 Easy Ways To Slash Calories
3
The Alleged Mastermind Behind the 9/11 Attacks Wrote President Obama a Letter
dapd-Serie 11. September 2001 - 10 Jahre danach: Was wurde aus den Drahtziehern von 9/11?
The Alleged Mastermind Behind the 9/11 Attacks Wrote President Obama a Letter
4
Protesters Arrested Trying to Block Deportation of Woman Who Lived in U.S. for Decades
Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos
Protesters Arrested Trying to Block Deportation of Woman Who Lived in U.S. for Decades
5
Ted Cruz Congratulated a Woman With MS. Her Reaction: ‘What Did He Just Say?’
Ted Cruz Congratulated a Woman With MS. Her Reaction: ‘What Did He Just Say?’
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME