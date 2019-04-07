2020 Democrats Reach Out to Black Voters at the National Action Network

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Senator, at the annual National Action Network Convention or NAN in the Sheraton Hotel in New York City on April 5, 2019.

The first debate of the Democratic presidential primary is still months away, but the candidates are getting closer to being on the same stage, if not yet at the same time.

This week, it was at the annual convention in New York City for the National Action Network, a civil rights group founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

More than a dozen candidates spoke at the gathering, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; former Reps. Beto O’Rourke and John Delaney; former HUD Secretary Julian Castro; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and businessman Andrew Yang.

Potential contenders, including Rep. Eric Swalwell and former Georgia politician Stacey Abrams, also spoke.

Apart from reaching out to black voters, a key constituency in the upcoming primaries in several early voting states, the candidates also sought to make news with their speeches.

During her address, Warren called for abolishing the filibuster if Democrats face Republican obstruction again.

“When Democrats have the White House again, if Mitch McConnell tries to do what he did to President Obama, and puts small-minded partisanship ahead of solving the massive problems facing this country, then we should get rid of the filibuster.”

