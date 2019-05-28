Authorities say an elementary schoolgirl is dead, and 15 people — most of them children — injured in a knife attack in a residential district on the southern edge of Tokyo Tuesday morning.

According to Kyodo news agency, a man in his 30s was found with no vital signs at the scene and is currently receiving emergency treatment. Two girls and a woman also sustained serious injuries, police reported.

The attack reportedly took place near a bus stop in Kawasaki City on the outskirts of the capital, where the children were on their way to school, according to Kyodo news agency. The children are believed to be students at Caritas elementary school, a private Catholic institution in the city.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reports that a male suspect taken into custody has also died after stabbing himself in the neck. He was believed to be in his 40s or 50s.

Police recovered two knives at the scene. According to the Associated Press, the attacker approached the group of children at the bus stop with a knife in each hand screaming “I will kill you!”

No motive for the attack has yet been established.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.

