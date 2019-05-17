Grumpy Cat, Whose Frown Made the Internet Smile, Dies After Infection

Grumpy Cat, whose seemingly unamused facial expressions shot her to viral fame in 2012, has died at the age of seven, her owners have said.

Grumpy Cat, real name Tardar Sauce, died following complications from a urinary tract infection on Tuesday in Arizona.

“We are unimaginably heartbroken,” Grumpy Cat’s family wrote in a message posted on Twitter on Friday announcing her death to the world. “She passed away peacefully … at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.”

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world – even when times were tough,” the statement continued. “Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

As well as becoming an internet meme, Grumpy Cat starred in the 2014 made-for-TV movie Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever.

Grumpy Cat’s owners cultivated a grumpy personality on her social media channels. “I hate how my life has been turned into a meme,” she wrote in 2017.

