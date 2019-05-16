Disappointed Game of Thrones Fans Are Petitioning HBO to Make Season 8 All Over Again

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

Ahead of Game of Thrones‘ series finale, fans have begun petitioning HBO to create an alternate version of the show’s eighth and final season. The petition, which was started on Change.org, has been signed by nearly 500,000 people as of Thursday afternoon and requests that HBO hire new writers to do the whole thing over. After all, Lyanna Mormont deserved better.

“[Showrunners] David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” it reads. “The series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

Unlike the first five seasons, seasons 6-8 have moved beyond the timeline of the published books in George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series (although Martin has said he told Benioff and Weiss the “major points” of his ending early on in the show’s run). But while season 6 episodes like “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Winds of Winter” received some of the show’s highest praise, its ratings have since been on a steady decline.

In fact, this season’s penultimate episode, “The Bells,” received Thrones‘ lowest rating ever on Rotten Tomatoes. The episode — which saw Daenerys go full Mad Queen and unleash a fiery spree of terror on King’s Landing— currently sits at a rotten score of just 47 percent on the aggregate review website.

The Game of Thrones series finale will air Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.

