Warning: This story contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

It looks like pumpkin spice season has finally come for Winterfell as Melisandre never said it would.

Game of Thrones fans found a new blink-and-you-miss-it detail to obsess over when a modern coffee cup made an unlikely appearance on “The Last of the Starks” Sunday night. Suffice it to say, people took notice.

Game of Thrones, an established show that apparently the whole world is watching, seems to have taken place quite a long time ago in fantasyland. So it stands to reason that the white coffee cup with its sleeve does not belong in this scene.

The java made its debut during the scene when Tormund is praising Jon Snow’s heroics, and it appears a modern beverage that was likely not supposed to be in the shot on the table where Daenerys sits. See for yourself at around the 17:50 minute mark in the fourth episode of the eight season.

So there’s no telling who left the noticeably modern artifact on the table, but it’s definitely not the goblet of wine or Tormund drinking horn we’re used to. Whether or not it was intentional is also unknown at this time. But it is funny.

If anything, Daenerys seems a lot more relatable now.

Some of the jokes recalled a hilarious season 7 meme poking fun at the length of Daenerys’ title.

