Juan Guaidó, the leader of Venezuela’s opposition-held parliament, has taken to the streets of Caracas with a small group of soldiers, calling for a military uprising against authoritarian president Nicolás Maduro and declaring that the country had entered “the final phase of Operation Freedom.”

In a video live-streamed on Twitter Tuesday morning, Guaidó is seen standing at La Carlota airbase in Caracas, flanked by a few dozen troops and Leopoldo López, an opposition politician who has been under house arrest since 2014, when he lead a series of protests against the government. Lopez said on Twitter that the military had freed him.

The AP reported that tear gas had been fired on a highway near the airbase where Guaidó appeared with the soldiers. Maduro’s information minister said that the government was putting down a rebellion of “a small group of military traitors.”

The opposition has called mass anti-government protests for Wednesday, May 1.

“Right now I am meeting with the main military units of our Armed Forces, beginning the final phase of Operation Freedom,” Guaidó said, referring to the opposition’s attempt to oust Maduro’s regime.

Guaidó and Maduro have been locked in a stand-off over control of Venezuela since January, when Guaidó claimed that Maduro’s second presidential term, won in elections many consider to be rigged, was invalid and constituted a vacuum of power. As parliament leader, the opposition claims the constitution mandates Guaidó temporarily take over the presidency to organize fresh elections.

The U.S. and 50 other mostly western countries have recognized Guaidó as president, while Maduro retains the backing of Russia, China and Turkey.

The military’s continued support for Maduro has been decisive in keeping him in power. The opposition has so far failed to win over significant number of troops to their cause.

“These have been years of fear,” Guaidó said in the live-stream, referring to the humanitarian and political crisis that has gripped Venezuela since the beginning of its economic collapse in 2014. “That fear ends today. I call on all soldiers, all of our military family, to accompany us in our fight […] on the basis of the constitution, which has always been non-violent.”

Write to Ciara Nugent at ciara.nugent@time.com.