Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

Poor Ed Sheeran. On Sunday night’s season eight Game of Thrones premiere episode, fans of the Divide singer discovered what happened to the red-headed bard’s character on the show — although you had to be paying very close attention to the dialogue or you might have missed the reference.

Sheeran first popped up in Westeros back in season seven’s first episode, when he chilled with a group of Lannister soldiers at a campfire. Arya Stark stumbles upon the group, hearing Sheeran sing a little ditty called “Hands of Gold.”

A lot has happened in the world of Thrones since then, including that time Daenerys’s dragons ruthlessly blasted the Lannister army and their supply chain with dragon fire in the fourth episode in a sequence called the “Loot Train attack.” Unfortunately, it seems Sheeran’s character — named Eddie, appropriately enough — probably got caught up in that devastating attack.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

During the season eight premiere, sellsword Bronn is enjoying some time off with a trio of talkative prostitutes when Sheeran’s character pops up. “That boy Eddie,” one of the women begins to say as they discuss the battle casually.

“The ginger?” a second of the women asks, clarifying the character in question.

“That’s him. Came back with his face burned right off. He’s got no eyelids now,” she continues.

“How do you sleep with no eyelids?” the third wonders. They then turn to the matter at hand: Bronn.

Sheeran seems to be taking the news in stride: on his Instagram Story, he posted a shot of the dialogue. “Thanks @gameofthrones, I knew I was a survivor,” he joked.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.