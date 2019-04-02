Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry debuted their own official Instagram account, Sussex Royal, on Tuesday.

The royal couple, who tied the knot in May 2018 and are expecting their first child this spring, may have created the Instagram account as a way to share the work and updates of their household, outside of the official Kensington Palace social media accounts, which share all the Royal Family’s news.

But we all know that this Instagram account will also provide an excellent opportunity for Prince Harry to join the ranks of the celebrity Instagram husbands like Jay Z and A-Rod.

In the caption of the pair’s first Instagram post on Sussex Royal, which featured a photo slideshow of the couple and a calligraphy logo, Meghan and Harry welcomed their new followers and shared what they could expect from their newly created account.

“Welcome to our official Instagram. We look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal – Harry and Meghan.”

See the first post from Meghan and Harry’s official new Instagram account, Sussex Royal, below.

