Fans’ sweet fantasies came true after Mariah Carey responded positively to a message that Ariana Grande sent to the elusive chanteuse in honor of her birthday.

Grande took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to wish Carey a happy birthday, captioning her post: “Happy anniversary queen of everything,” she wrote. “Loved u then, love u now, love u tomorrow.” Carey later reposted the message on her own Instagram story, along with a sweet, heart emoji-festooned caption of her own: “Thank you dahhhhling @arianagrande.”

While this succinct and lovely exchange may seem inconsequential, both the Lambs and Arianators know that it was fairly significant since there have been so many comparisons between the two singers over time, to the point that Mimi once noted that she didn’t know her, an Ari snub to which J. Lo can no doubt relate.

Now, however, it appears that the two divas are on good terms. Looks like this birthday gift to Queen Mariah is one we can all enjoy.

