A video of a father who was overjoyed at his unbelievable savings on groceries has garnered five million views and earned him the enviable nickname “hot Costco dad.”

It all began when TJ Musto posted the video depicting his father’s triumphant return from his inaugural trip to Costco to reddit and Twitter.

Choruses of affection from all corners of the internet came quickly. Inspired viewers were right there with him, flying home from the wholesale warehouse club on frugal wings of joy.

“These sausages — I think were eight bucks!” he said with a level of excitement usually reserved for animated cartoons. “Stephanie said she’s getting me a Costco card for my birthday.”

He also announced he had saved three dollars on another item — and could not have been more thrilled.

One thing is clear: This man’s love language is being among the jars of discounted tomato sauces and slashed prices of yellow squash and green zucchini. As an adult provider with a kitchen, he possesses the joy of a kid in a candy shop.

Find you a man who looks at you the way he looks at cheap bottled water.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.