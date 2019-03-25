Here's How You Can Help the Survivors of Cyclone Idai

Cyclone Idai struck the southeast of Africa last week, causing more than 600 deaths in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi as severe flooding ravaged all three nations. An estimated 1.7 million were in the path of the cyclone, prompting the U.N. to call it potentially “one of the worst climate-related disasters to hit Southern Africa.”

The storm made landfall in the Mozambique port city of Beira on March 14, producing a storm surge that destroyed 90% of the area before continuing west towards Zimbabwe and Malawi. Damage has rendered large parts of the affected areas inaccessible, hampering aid efforts from humanitarian groups.

With water and sanitation systems destroyed, waterborne diseases present a growing concern. A center to respond to cholera has been set up in Beira as workers brace for the spread of the virus.

The death toll is feared to rise significantly as rescue efforts continue and water levels recede. Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said in a nationwide address that “everything indicates that we can have a record of more than 1,000 dead,” according to CNN.

In the wake of the disaster, here is a list of charities providing relief to the affected region:

United Nations World Food Program (WFP)

WFP, the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger, is calling for funds to support the delivery of food to victims of the cyclone. According to the agency, at least 500,000 people are in need of emergency food.

Humanity & Inclusion

Independent organization Humanity & Inclusion has been working in Mozambique since 1986. In the wake of the storm, the group is clearing access points in Beira to enable the transportation of food, water and other essentials to victims, as well as providing food aid and hygiene kits to families.

Doctors Without Borders

As the spread of waterborne diseases poses a growing threat, Doctors Without Borders is providing medical assistance and supplies, including water and sanitation support, across the region.

Oxfam

Oxfam is working to provide access to clean water through the delivery of hygiene kits and water purification tablets to half a million victims. The organization will also run hygiene promotion sessions to advise people how to store and treat water, as well as ensure access to adequate toilet and washing facilities.

Save the Children

Save the Children is providing support for vulnerable children and families in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Critical supplies including hygiene kits, water jugs and tents are being delivered, and Save the Children’s Emergency Health Unit, which assesses damage to health facilities and makes sure children have access to lifesaving healthcare, has also been deployed.

