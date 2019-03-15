Consider yourself on notice Joe Alwyn.

Alicia Keys’ four-year-old son Genesis Ali Dean mingled with A-listers in the front row at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday night and quickly became captivated by Taylor Swift.

He was sitting atop his father’s Swizz Beatz’s lap, but a thing like that wouldn’t stop him from making a new friend.

Within moment of meeting for the first time, he was clearly struck by her vibes.

The cameras noticed, fans online noticed, and so did his mom.

In fact, the connection was so striking that his mother called him out for it during her acceptance speech for the innovator award.

“There are so many amazing artists out here tonight,” Keys told the audience. “I’m sitting here chilling with Taylor [Swift], Maren [Morris] and we’re talking — actually — my son, Genesis, I think is maybe trying to take Taylor out later tonight,” she joked.

And at that precise moment, viewers got a glimpse of their instant rapport because the audience cam did not lie.

“He’s working on it. I’m not sure how it’s gonna go, but it looks pretty good right now,” she joked.

Apart from little Genesis’s attention, Swift also captured the awards for Best Music Video, “Delicate” and scored the honor of Tour of the year for her successful Reputation stadium tour which busted records.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.