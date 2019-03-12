Everyone disagrees on which chips are the best chips.

Actor and comedian Kevín Fredericks ignited a viral chip debate when he shared a gripping video of himself and his friends taking turns to establish, once and for all, the correct ranking of the six different kinds of chips in a Lay’s Variety Pack.

Delightfully joined by fellow comedians Tahir Moore and Tony Baker, everyone declares that each bag gets a different placement. They may be funny men, but this is no laughing matter.

Opinions about the assortment were bolder than all the flavor in one Variety Pack. Listen closely, and you’ll hear the scorching phrase “these are super basic: nobody likes Cool Ranch.”

The contents are as follows: two different kinds of Doritos (Cool Ranch and the more standard Nacho Cheese), two different kinds of Lay’s (plain old Original and tangy Barbecue) salty Fritos, and crunchy Cheetos that leave you orange-handed with the most suspiciously bright dust.

And these chip critics were far from the last people to come down from the mountain to weigh in with their opinions on which bag of chips was all that. The video has been retweeted 18,000 times as of Tuesday morning.

Now, notables including Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, and Monica Lewinsky got into the ring with flaming hot takes, and now everyone’s offering up their own pecking order.

