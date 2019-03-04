A Colorado motorist had a snow day to remember when he witnessed and recorded the show-stopping moment when an avalanche raced into a canyon on Sunday, filling the adjacent highway with snow.

According to Fox 31, Jacob Easton traveling with his father through Colorado’s Ten Mile Canyon on Interstate 70 when the avalanche came hammering down the mountain; Easton pulled the car over, where he recorded the snow falling down the mountain, where it blanketed not only Easton’s windshield, but the whole highway.

“All of a sudden, me and my dad just saw a big white cloud to the left of us and we instantly noticed the avalanche,” Easton said of the experience. “It’s exciting, but pretty nerve-wracking because you don’t know when it’s going to stop.”

The avalanche was one of several reported in Colorado over the weekend; other footage from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center shows more of the avalanche’s journey from a different angle.

Watch the footage below.

