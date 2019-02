(Bloomberg) — Tesla Inc. is finally putting a $35,000 version of the Model 3 sedan on the market, almost three years after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk started taking orders for the sedan.

The carmaker listed a new standard-range version of the Model 3 on its website Thursday.

Musk, 47, is scheduled to hold a conference call with reporters. Tesla shares fell as much as 1.9 percent in late trading.

