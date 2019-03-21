Former president and noted basketball enthusiast Barack Obama revealed his NCAA tournament brackets just in time for March Madness 2019, continuing a tradition he began while he was in the Oval Office.

Obama, who memorably began publicly sharing his brackets during his time as the commander-in-chief, posted his picks for this year’s tourney via the Obama Foundation, as he did last year. This year, Obama has selected the Duke Blue Devils to take it all for the men’s championship, while for the women’s tourney, he selected longtime NCAA champions, the University of Connecticut.

For his men’s picks, Obama selected Michigan, Tennessee, UNC, and of course, Duke for the Final Four, predicting that Duke will beat known rival UNC. His decision to select Duke as the champion might have surprised some, as Obama has frequently favored the Tar Heels in his March Madness picks in the past.

See all of Obama’s 2019 March Madness picks below.

