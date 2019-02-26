Solange Knowles hinted at a new project — and what many fans hope is new music — on Tuesday, when she debuted a mysterious new website in the form of a BlackPlanet profile.

The singer and performance artist posted on her social media accounts that she was doing a takeover on BlackPlanet, a social media platform and black online community created in 1999, along with links to her page, which features images, GIFs, a looping futuristic video, and cryptic texts like: “When your body is all you have you best take care” and “How much of ourselves do we leave at home and how much do we carry with us forever?”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The website includes clues that suggest that theme of Solange’s project may pay homage to her Houston, Texas roots: GIFs feature Solange in different types of cowboy boots, while images in a vertical named “Dossier” feature black cowboys and cowgirls and rodeo scenes; a text on the website reads: “I made the pilgrimage back to the pagoda of third ward houston to answer this.”

The website also lists upcoming tour dates and a form to subscribe to her newsletter. In an interview with T Magazine last fall, Solange said that her newest album (following 2016’s A Seat At The Table) was being finished and would be releasing soon. With her cryptic social media posts, the Internet seems to think that new music might be coming soon.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.