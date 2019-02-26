Ashton Kutcher tried to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Mila Kunis by giving her a romantic gift, but the gesture didn’t quite go as planned.

Kunis told Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday’s The Ellen Show that for this year’s romantic gift, her husband and former That ’70s Show co-star tried to buy her pet lovebirds — a romantic gesture made even sweeter within the context of their own relationship. As Kunis explained, she and their children, Wyatt, 4, and Dimitri, 2, loved to watch the birds that nested outside their kitchen window. “It was the most beautiful thing,” Kunis said. “We were fascinated with these little birds.”

But when the couple later took their two new birds to a “bird lady” DeGeneres had recommended, they were surprised by what they learned. “She informed us that we in fact did not have lovebirds, but instead have parakeets,” Kunis said.

DeGeneres explained why Kutcher should have recognized the mistake. “They’re like $10,” she said. “Lovebirds are more expensive.”

According to Kunis, Kutcher was told the budgies (a nickname for the budgerigar, the type of parakeets in question) were lovebirds. The birds do look similar, but a lovebird is a small type of parrot called the Agapornis. Kunis had a good hard laugh on that count.

The gift attempt was not entirely a fail, though. Kunis was touched by the gesture from her husband, who she married in 2015. “It’s the thought that counts, guys,” she said. “And it’s such a beautiful thought.”

Watch the full video below.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.