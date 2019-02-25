While the 91st Academy Awards were filled with plenty of surprises and memorable moments, one instance looks like it will be relived online over and over again, thanks to the Internet. Jennifer Hudson, who performed “I’ll Fight” from RBG, was seen visibly affirming Lady Gaga during Gaga’s highly emotional Oscars acceptance speech. When the camera panned to Hudson during the speech, viewers at home could see that she was silently mouthing “yes, yes,” as Gaga talked about her journey to winning Best Original Song.

“If you are at home and sitting on your couch watching this right now, all I have to say is this is hard work,” Gaga said. “I have worked hard for a long time, and it is not about winning but it’s about not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it,” she continued. “There’s a discipline for passion, and it’s not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down or beaten up, it’s about how many times you stand up and are brave.”

As might be expected, the Internet lost no time in making this heartwarming moment of support go viral, with Hudson’s encouragement of Gaga becoming the go-to meme of the 2019 Oscars.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.