Watch SpaceX Launch the First Private Lunar Lander Mission
The SpaceX Launch and Landing Control center is seen on Jan. 12, 2019 in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Jan. 12, 2019.
NurPhoto/Getty Images
By Casey Quackenbush
8:46 PM EST

SpaceX is launching its first private moon landing mission on Thursday 8:45 pm Eastern time.

A Falcon9 rocket will carry an Israeli Beresheet rover that seeks to measure the magnetic field of the moon as the spacecraft lands, according to The New York Times. It would be the first privately built spacecraft to reach the moon.

The U.S. Russia and China have all passed by or orbited the lunar surface before, but none have made a soft landing and taken photos, as this mission plans to do, TechCrunch report.

It’s expected to land sometime in April.

Watch the mission unfold live here.

 

Write to Casey Quackenbush at casey.quackenbush@time.com.

