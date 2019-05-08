Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex announced their first child’s name on Wednesday, sharing the news that their son will be called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor following a photo call.

As for the new royal baby’s title, unlike Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — the children of William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge — Harry and Meghan’s baby boy is not a prince. Unless Queen Elizabeth II issues a Letters Patent declaring otherwise (like she did for Will and Kate’s kids.)

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the couple’s official Instagram account captioned a shot of Meghan introducing Archie to the queen on Wednesday. “This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

The name Archie is certainly not a traditional choice for Harry and Meghan as it’s not the name of a past British monarch or even a past member of the British royal family. As of now, it’s unclear why Harry and Meghan chose the name Archie for their son.

Leading up to the name announcement, Ladbrokes odds had Alexander at 4/1, Spencer at 5/1, James at 6/1, Arthur at 7/1 and Theodore at 8/1.

Meghan gave birth to the baby boy, who weighs 7 pounds and 3 ounces, on Monday, the couple announced on their Instagram page. Prince Harry, speaking to cameras on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Monday, said “this little thing is absolutely to die for.”

Royals fans have been speculating over the new royal baby name since Kensington Palace announced that Markle was pregnant with the couple’s first child on Oct. 15. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the palace said in a statement.

