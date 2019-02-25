Mahershala Ali Is Now the 12th Actor to Win Multiple Oscars in Close Succession. Here Are the Others

Mahershala Ali just joined a very small club. At the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, he won the Actor in a Supporting Role award for portraying the late pianist Don Shirley in Green Book, the same award he won two years ago for his role in Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight. This feat — winning multiple Oscars in the close succession of four years or less — has only happened eleven times before.
Beyond this metric, Ali made Oscars history: He is only the second person of color to win multiple Academy Awards for acting. The only other non-white actor who won multiple Oscars over the near-century of ceremonies is Denzel Washington, who won for his supporting role in 1989’s Glory and leading role in 2001’s Training Day. According to a 2016 TIME lab, only 6.4 percent of acting nominations had gone to non-white actors.
Before Ali’s win, of the eleven actors to win multiple awards in four years or less, all are white; six of the winners are women. Here are all the actors who won multiple Academy Awards in four years or less.
Walter Brennan
1937: 9th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — Come and Get It (Swan Bostrom)
1939: 11th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — Kentucky (Peter Goodwin)
1941: 13th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — The Westerner (Judge Roy Bean)
Luise Rainer
1937: 9th Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — The Great Ziegfeld (Anna Held)
1938: 10th Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — The Good Earth (O-Lan)
Spencer Tracy
1938: 10th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Leading Role — Captains Courageous (Manuel)
1939: 11th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Leading Role — Boys Town (Father Flanagan)
Olivia de Havilland
1947: 19th Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — To Each His Own (Jody Norris)
1950: 22nd Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — The Heiress (Catherine Sloper)
Katharine Hepburn
1968: 40th Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (Christina Drayton)
1969: 41st Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — The Lion in Winter (Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine)
Glenda Jackson
1971: 43rd Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — Women in Love (Gudrun Brangwen)
1974: 46th Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — A Touch of Class (Vicki Allessio)
Jason Robards
1977: 49th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — All the President’s Men (Ben Bradlee)
1978: 50th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — Julia (Dashiell Hammett)
Meryl Streep
1980: 52nd Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Supporting Role — Kramer vs. Kramer (Joanna Kramer)
1983: 55th Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — Sophie’s Choice (Sophie)
Jodie Foster
1989: 61st Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — The Accused (Sarah Tobias)
1992: 64th Annual Academy Awards
Actress in a Leading Role — The Silence of the Lambs (Clarice Starling)
Tom Hanks
1994: 66th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Leading Role — Philadelphia (Andrew Beckett)
1995: 67th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Leading Role — Forrest Gump (Forrest Gump)
Christoph Waltz
2010: 82nd Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — Inglorious Bastards (Col. Hans Landa)
2013: 85th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — Django Unchained (Dr. King Schultz)
Mahershala Ali
2017: 89th Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — Moonlight (Juan)
2019: 91st Annual Academy Awards
Actor in a Supporting Role — Green Book (Don Shirley)