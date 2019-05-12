Meghan Markle Just Shared the Most Adorable Picture of Royal Baby Archie for Mother's Day

By Rachel E. Greenspan
10:05 AM EDT

Royal fans, rejoice.

An adorable new photo of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her royal baby are here. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is already fit to be the star of his parents’ Instagram account.

The photo, shared Sunday on the Sussex Instagram, account honors mothers around the world for Mother’s Day while celebrating the Duchess herself, who experienced the holiday for the first time as a new mother this year.

The single picture shows royal baby Archie’s tiny feet in his mother’s hand.

“Paying tribute to all mothers today — past, present, mothers-to-be and those lost but forever remembered,” the caption said. “We honour and celebrate each and every one of you.”

The post also included a quote from “lands,” a poem by Nayyirah Waheed published in her 2013 collection, salt. “My mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived,” the quote says.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex announced their first son was born on Monday, May 6, at 5:26 a.m. local time. The baby name announcement for the seven-pound, three-ounce royal baby boy also arrived on Instagram on Wednesday, hours after the Sussex family stepped out for a photo call with the new arrival.

Though the new Meghan Markle baby picture doesn’t show Archie’s face, the maternal bond the pair share is clear.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE