Maybe you’ve already watched all of Shameless. You finished You and Sex Education in one weekend. And you can’t bear to re-watch The Office one more time. Luckily, dozens of original series and films, as well as licensed TV shows and movies, will be joining the streaming service this March.

With more seasons of Queer Eye and Arrested Development, there are enough episodes to keep you going. And if Valentine’s Day wasn’t romantic enough, The Notebook will be available starting on the first of the month. There’s also no shortage of comedy this month, with an Amy Schumer special airing and another season of Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act streaming episodes weekly.

Here are all the Netflix original series, movies and licensed content arriving on the service this month, as well as all the shows and movies leaving the site soon.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in March 2019

March 1

Budapest

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Larva Island: Season 2

Losers

Northern Rescue

River’s Edge

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Your Son

March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book

March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2

March 7

The Order

March 8

After Life

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Immortals

Juanita

Lady J

Shadow

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6

March 13

Triple Frontier

March 15

Arrested Development: Season 5B

Burn Out

Dry Martina

Girl

If I Hadn’t Met You

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2

Love, Death & Robots

Paskal

Queer Eye: Season 3

Robozuna: Season 2

Turn Up Charlie

YooHoo to the Rescue

March 16

Green Door

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend

March 22

Carlo & Malik

Charlie’s Colorforms City

Delhi Crime

Historia de un crimen: Colosio

Mirage

Most Beautiful Thing

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre

Selling Sunset

The Dirt

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2

March 29

15 August

Bayoneta

Osmosis

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3

The Highwaymen

The Legend of Cocaine Island

Traitors

March 31

El sabor de las margaritas

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

Date TBD

On My Block: Season 2

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in March 2019

March 1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter’s Bone

March 5

Disney’s Christopher Robin

March 7

Doubt

Blue Jasmine

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

March 15

A Separation

Kung Fu Hustle

The Lives of Others

March 29

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2019

Leaving March 1

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

Leaving March 2

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Leaving March 3

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

Leaving March 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Leaving March 5

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Leaving March 8

Click

Leaving March 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

Leaving March 18

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Leaving March 31

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.