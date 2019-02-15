President Trump Declares Emergency to Get Billions for Border Wall

President Trump has declared a national emergency that he says will allow him to access billions to build his border wall without approval from Congress.

The decision is likely to face swift legal opposition.

Trump announced the emergency in remarks Friday morning from the Rose Garden at the White House. The declaration follows the passage of a spending bill that will give about $1.4 billion for fencing along the border in Texas — an amount far less than the $5.7 billion Trump demanded to fund the wall.

The emergency declaration has come under criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike, who fear Trump is setting a precedent for future Presidents to declare national emergencies to push their policy priorities.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Trump is expected to sign the bill, which marks the result of three weeks of negotiations following a 35-day government shutdown, the longest in history, in a standoff over the wall. Democrats in Congress have refused to allocate additional funding for border barriers.

By declaring a national emergency, Trump will have about $8 billion in order to build the wall along the southern border, Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff told reporters Friday morning ahead of the announcement.

Of that $8 billion, $1.375 billion will come from the appropriations bill, and those funds can be used for barriers, not a wall, along the border. An additional $3.5 billion will come from the Defense Department’s military construction budget, which requires the declaration of a national emergency to be used.

Trump will also be able to use $2.5 billion from the Defense Department’s drug interaction program and $600 million from the Treasury Department’s drug forfeiture fund. Administration officials said Trump’s goal is to build 234 miles of a border wall.

You can watch Trump’s announcement here live.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.