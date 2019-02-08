Congresswoman Debbie Dingell remembered her husband, John Dingell, after he died at the age of 92.

“My heart is broken. My true love is gone,” Dingell wrote in a Facebook post. “The tears are flowing pretty freely as I miss the man that made me whole. One can know it is coming, but nothing prepares you for the hole in your heart. He was my one and only true love. Know he loved everyone of you. And was proud to call you friend.”

John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, died Thursday at his home in Dearborn, Mich. He served in the House for 59 years, and retired in 2014. Dingell was known as a masterful deal maker and a staunch advocate for autoworkers and the auto industry in Detroit.

Debbie Dingell, 65, was elected to her husband’s former Congressional seat in 2014.

Earlier this week, Debbie Dingell said on Twitter that she was at home with her husband, “and we have entered a new phase.”

“He is my love and we have been a team for nearly 40 years,” she said. “I will be taking each day as it comes.”

