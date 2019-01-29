U.S.
Search
Sign In
NevadaFBI Concludes Investigation Into Las Vegas Shooting That Killed 58 People Without Finding a Motive
Las Vegas mass shooting memorial
AppleThis Health Insurance Giant Wants to Pay for Your Apple Watch
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppleApple Promises to Fix a FaceTime Bug That Enables People to Snoop on Each Other
Apple FaceTime Bug
Empire
EMPIRE: Lucious (Terrence Howard, R) and Jamal (Jussie Smollett, L) form a music-centered relationship in the special two-hour “Die But Once/Who I Am” Season Finale episode of Empire Chuck Hodes—Fox
Teleivision

Chicago Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime Attack Against Empire Actor

Gina Martinez
12:39 PM ET

Chicago police say they are investigating a possible hate crime against Empire star Jussie Smollett early Tuesday.

Smollett reported that he was approached by two men as he was walking down a Chicago street. The men allegedly began yelling racial and homophobic slurs at him and beat Smollett's face with their hands, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Related

EntertainmentGame of Thrones' Just Debunked These 2 Popular Fan Theories
Entertainment
Game of Thrones' Just Debunked These 2 Popular Fan Theories

Police said Smollett told them that the attackers poured an "unknown chemical substance" on him and wrapped a rope around his neck.

The two attackers then fled the scene and Smollett took himself to Northwestern Hospital. He is in "good" condition," police said.

Police said they are taking the allegations very seriously as they continue their hate crime investigation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2019 TIME USA, LLC. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME