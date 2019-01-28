Margot Robbie is officially back in action as Harley Quinn. Following her breakout performance in Suicide Squad, Robbie is gearing up to reprise her role as Quinn in director Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey movie — a DC Extended Universe release that is set to hit theaters on Feb. 7, 2020.

Robbie took to Instagram on Monday to reveal her character’s new look for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). In the photo, Robbie is wearing a customarily eccentric costume that includes a dog tag necklace featuring the name Bruce — an accessory that could foreshadow a Birds of Prey run-in with Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman.

“Miss me? HQ,” she captioned the shot.

A 19-second clip showcasing Robbie in character as Harley alongside her co-stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary), Rosie Perez (Detective Renee Montoya) and Ewan McGregor (Black Mask) was also posted to the YouTube channel CheekySneakyPeeky on Monday. The unofficial teaser is titled “See You Soon.”

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends,’” Robbie told Collider in May 2018. “Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film.”

