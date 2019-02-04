The praise came in thick during the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show for one of the most valuable players in choir.

For many tuning into Super Bowl 53, it’s all about the halftime show festivities, which only gets interrupted by a football game where the New England Patriots battle the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

The spectacle had shirtless Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Astroworld rapper Travis Scott, and Outkast rapper Big Boi rolling in bedecked in a fur coat in a luxury motor vehicle. Plus SpongeBob, of course.

But the lineup didn’t end there. A gospel choir enrobed in blue made a splash, and the internet latched onto one woman in particular who provided one of the most unexpected and refreshing moments of the evening.

She had pipes, she had power, and she was a bright beam of light that infused the show with energy for people across the internet where she of course did not go unnoticed.

Twitter erupted over the singer who belted out and the tweets came rolling in.

See below as fans expressed enthusiasm galore for her contributions, even wanting her

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@TIME.com.