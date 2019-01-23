Police Respond to Possible Shooting at Florida Bank Branch

Police are responding to a possible shooting at a Florida bank branch.

Authorities responded to a possible shooting at a SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Fl., about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that a man had fired shots inside, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers unsuccessfully attempted to get the suspect to leave the bank, leading the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team to enter the building and continue negotiating with him. The suspect surrendered to the SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office.

Highway U.S. 27, where the bank is located, has been shut down in both directions in the area near the bank. Sebring, a city of 10,000, is about 90 miles southeast of Tampa in the center of the state.

Aerial footage from local TV shows what appears to be the doors of the bank branch smashed in.

Police advised co-workers and family members of those who were at SunTrust bank on Wednesday to go to Inn on the Lakes, specifying that only colleagues and family were to report there.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott tweeted that he had been updated on the incident.

Two schools in the area — Kindergarten Learning Center and Fred Wild Elementary School — were operating on heightened security as a result of the possible shooting.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.