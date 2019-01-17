Matt Bray had a goal: dance with 1,000 people around the world. And as a new video he uploaded to YouTube proves, he’s accomplished it. Bray, who’s been making YouTube videos for about six years according to his Patreon profile, pretty much defines the carpe diem spirit with his feel-good content, which is all part of what he calls “Project One Life.”

In his 1,000 person dance video, Bray tapped a seemingly endless series of strangers to serve as backup dancers in set choreography. They’re filmed everywhere from the courtyard of the Louvre in Paris to the front of Sydney’s famous Opera House to a viewpoint overlooking Peru’s Machu Picchu.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“The whole purpose of this channel is to enjoy the one life we are given and live life to the fullest,” his Patreon further explains. “So that means in my videos I will travel, meet strangers, cross things off my bucket list, and just straight up have fun.” Besides his Patreon, Bray also ran a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his project; he received $3,575 in donations to help fund his travels and video work, according to that page.

In a comment added to the video — which was just uploaded this week — Bray seemed surprised by his own success. “Wow, can’t believe this video is finally done. Thank you to every single stranger I meet along the way who danced, helped film, let me crash at their place,” he wrote. And according to an earlier video, this is just “episode one.”

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.