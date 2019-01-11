Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Continue Newly Wedded Bliss With a Honeymoon Trip
SAJJAD HUSSAIN—AFP/Getty Images
By Cady Lang
1:36 PM EST

Lovebirds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are continuing their newly wedded bliss by continuing their honeymoon with a trip to the Caribbean, which they documented winsomely on Instagram.

The couple, who tied the knot in an epic Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai in November 2018, initially went on a mini-honeymoon in Oman, which they later followed up with a trip to Switzerland with Jonas’ family. On Thursday, however, Jonas let his followers know the whereabouts of Chopra and himself (or as he termed it, “Mr. & Mrs. Jonas”) when he posted a photo of the pair from an island located somewhere in the Caribbean.

Fans of the singer also saw on his Instagram story that the pair have been enjoying the beach during their honeymoon; Jonas posted a video of Chopra swinging on a rope swing on the beach.

See the sweet photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on their Caribbean honeymoon below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE