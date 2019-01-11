So far, James Middleton — younger brother of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Middleton — has flown mostly under the radar, despite his proximity to royalty. But that’s changing, because James has decided to make his Instagram public this week, meaning that royal watchers have a new avenue through which to peek into the life of the characters adjacent to the crown.

Middleton’s photos show he’s an active guy, just like both his sisters. He also clearly really loves dogs, as you can tell from his copious amount of canine-focused content; this is a good follow for any dog lovers. And he’s an avid traveler, with pictures showing him on sunny beaches, snowy slopes and rugged countryside.

But if you’re looking for some insight into the private world of Kate Middleton, you’ll have to look elsewhere: the Duchess is noticeably absent from his social media. So, too, are his brother-in-law Prince William and niece and nephews Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis missing from the photos; possibly because of some social media rules around the royal family.

Besides his travel and dog-related activities, Middleton is known professionally as the founder of Boomf, a company that creates personalized cards, marshmallows and chocolates.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.