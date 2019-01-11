Sen. Kamala Harris Hints at Presidential Run to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show

California Sen. Kamala Harris added fuel to the speculation over whether she will run for president in 2020 in an appearance on The Late Show.

Colbert directly asked Harris, who appeared on his show Thursday, if she had plans to run for president.

“I might,” Harris said, smiling and nodding, before breaking out into laughter.

“All right, there you go,” Colbert said. “There’s your headline right there.”

Colbert addressed reports that Harris plans to announce a presidential run on Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Jan. 21. “Should I keep my schedule open that day?” he asked.

“Well, we should always honor the great Martin Luther King,” Harris responded.

While Harris has not confirmed plans to run, she is widely considered to be a potential 2020 candidate, along with Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren became the first major Democratic candidate for 2020 when she announced her run in December.

