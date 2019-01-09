(Bloomberg) — Skydance Media hired Pixar pioneer John Lasseter to lead its animation business, scooping up the former Walt Disney Co. executive who was let go for workplace misconduct.

The company, led by the son of Oracle Corp. billionaire Larry Ellison, said Wednesday it conducted a thorough vetting of Lasseter, 61, including events surrounding his dismissal for incidents such as inappropriate touching. Skydance concluded that the executive has “taken ownership of his behavior” and is ready to resume his role as a leader.

“Let me be clear: We have not entered into this decision lightly,” Chief Executive Officer David Ellison said in a letter to employees. The company’s senior leaders plan to meet with staff to discuss the decision.

Lasseter’s appointment shows some in Hollywood are evaluating whether executives implicated in the #MeToo scandal deserve another chance. Warner Bros. hired James Gunn, who was fired by Disney for years-old offensive tweets, to work on a movie, according to published reports.

