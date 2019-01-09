In the morning following his Oval Office address to the nation, President Trump took to Twitter to voice his feelings on a matter other than border security and the ongoing government shutdown: forest management.

But in the latest example of the President’s Twitter misspellings, “forest” became “forrest” and soon enough, “forrest Trump.”

“Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest fires that, with proper Forrest Management, would never happen,” President Trump posted on Wednesday morning, referencing last year’s deadly forest fires in California that killed more than 80 people. “Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!”

The President has since deleted the original tweet and reposted it with the proper spelling of ‘forest’ — removing what Twitter users couldn’t resist teasing was a reference to iconic 1994 Oscar-winning film starring Tom Hanks, Forrest Gump.

But this didn’t stop people on Twitter from imagining Tom Hanks, who starred as the eponymous Forrest Gump, in lieu of forest management. Eventually, #ForrestTrump even started trending.

As is always the possible case, White House social media director Dan Scavino, who sometimes tweets from Trump, could have shared the now deleted language containing the spelling error.

