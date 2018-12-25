President Donald Trump appears to be having a sour holiday that includes angry tweets, rants about Democrats while the country endures a partial government shutdown and a phone call with a 7-year-old in which he questioned the existence of Santa Claus.

The President’s troubles came to a head Tuesday when he attacked Democrats over the government shutdown, despite his claims that he wouldn’t blame them for it. He also took shots at former FBI Director James Comey and criticized the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates.

Prior to Christmas Day, Trump complained about spending Christmas Eve “all alone” in the White House, following up a tweet with “poor me.” While his family went to Mar-a-Lago to celebrate the holiday, Trump stayed behind to deal with the shutdown.

First Lady Melania Trump returned to Washington, D.C. from Florida on Monday and attended a Christmas Eve service with the President. The couple also answered Christmas Eve calls from children trying to track Santa Claus. In one call, Trump questioned a 7-year-old boy named Coleman’s belief in Santa Claus.

“Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?” Trump asked.

Trump’s holiday ire extended through Christmas Day. During holiday calls with U.S. troops serving overseas, Trump told reporters that Democrats were being hypocrites for refusing to vote for the $5 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The House and Senate had agreed on a deal last week to fund the government through Feb. 8, when Trump reversed course and said he would veto any funding bill that didn’t include wall funding. The President also previously said he’d take responsibility if the government shut down over the border wall issue.

He ended his rant Tuesday with: “It’s a disgrace what’s happening in this country, but other than that, I wish everybody a Merry Christmas.”

Trump’s Christmas wish at the end of his comments spawned a litany of reaction online.

As one Twitter user noted, anyone who overspent on Christmas gifts can apply the same sentiment to their finances.

People can also apply Trump’s catchphrase to Twitter itself.

Others agreed that Trump’s Christmas wish was not the worst way to greet people for the holidays.

Elsewhere, people criticized Trump for his comments.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.