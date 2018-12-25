Queen Elizabeth Urges Mutual Respect in Christmas Message Amid Rancorous Brexit Debate

Queen Elizabeth focused on the importance of family, unity and tolerance in her annual Christmas address, delivered as the United Kingdom continues a rancorous debate over Brexit.
“Through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me, but a source of personal comfort and reassurance,” the Queen said in a recording of her yearly Christmas broadcast. She added: “Even with the most deeply-held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding.”
The Queen also joked about 2018 being a “busy year,” for her, what with Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie marrying Jack Brooksbank and Prince William and Kate Middleton welcoming Prince Louis to the royal family.
“With two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon, it helps to keep a grandmother well occupied,” Queen Elizabeth said.
The Queen, 92, showed off family photos displayed on her desk including one of her and Prince Philip in their younger years and one of a young Prince Charles. She has delivered an annual Christmas address to the U.K. nearly every year since taking the throne in 1953.
Read Queen Elizabeth’s full remarks below.